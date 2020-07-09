National Museum To Host Popular Summer Storytelling Series

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 9 2020 (SKNIS)

The St. Christopher National Trust is pleased to announce the hosting of its annual Heritage House Story Telling Series. The Series, which is in its 4th year, is held every Saturday Morning during the months of July and August. This year’s series is once again sponsored by Dasani through its local company KOSCAB, Harper’s Office Depot and ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation. As per usual, readers were selected to deliver culturally based stories and amongst this year’s distinguish line up of readers is the Hon. Jonel Powell, Minister of Education, Youth Sports and Culture who will be delivering the first story of the series “Anansi – How Stories Made It to Earth”.

Mr. Powell joins the list of other notable readers including Governor General and Patron of the Trust, Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, Deputy Prime Minister Shawn Richards and Senior Minister Hon. Vance Amory. Other readers in this year’s lineup include Dr. Ismay Taylor, Loughlin Tatem, Leslie ‘Sugar Bowl’ Morton and our folklorist Creighton Pencheon.

The series runs each Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. from July 11th to August 29th. Sessions are held inside the National Museum, in an area that has been transformed into a fun, storytelling space. Thanks to ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation, the sessions will be carried live the local ZIZ tv channel and all of its social media platforms. Now everyone can share in the experience.

A number of businesses and individuals have already pledged their support for the series, and in anticipation of more stepping up, the National Trust is waiving the $10 per child weekly registration fee. Registration has already begun and persons can register by calling 465-5584 or emailing schs@sisterisles.kn. Children can be registered for all eight sessions or from week to week. Each child should bring along a blanket for seating and comfort.

Be sure to tune in every Saturday morning for the next eight (8) weeks on ZIZ Channel 5, ZIZ YouTube Channel and Facebook.com/zizonline.