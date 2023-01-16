National stakeholders gather to take stock of the UN system’s programmatic support to St Kitts and Nevis in 2022

Public and private sector stakeholders met at the CUNA Conference Centre on Thursday (January 12, 2023) to assess the United Nations (UN) system’s programmatic support to St. Kitts and Nevis in 2022, in keeping with the UN Country Implementation Plan (CIP) for the Federation.

The half-day review was facilitated by the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office in collaboration with the Ministry of Sustainable Development. It was supported by officials from the various UN Agencies, Funds and Programmes who were in attendance (mostly virtually) to provide additional information and answer questions about past activities that they facilitated and to discuss upcoming initiatives being planned for St. Kitts and Nevis.

Sherilita Dore-Tyson, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sustainable Development, welcomed the Mid-term Review of the United Nations Country Implementation Plan during a brief ceremony. The review, which is being undertaken by the UN in St. Kitts and Nevis, is extremely useful to help coordinate and capture activities and their impact on residents.