National Vaccination Drive launches today

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 22 2021 (SKNVIBES)

THE Government’s push for herd immunity in the Federation against the COVID-19 Virus will begin today (Feb. 22) with the launch of the National COVID-19 Rollout.

In a national address, Health Minister Akilah Byron-Nisbett outlined the plans for the rollout and who would be receiving the first dose of the vaccine today from 1:00 p.m. at the Newtown Health Center.Among those expected to be receiving the vaccine are members of Cabinet and the immediate frontline workers.

“Health care workers, those who work in high to very high risk such as specialists, internists, doctors and nurses on the COVID-19 ward, [the] Operating Theater, Intensive Care Unit, Accident and Emergency, COVID-19 Testers, Health Center Nurses, managers and assistants as well as and emergency services personnel,” the Minister disclosed.

