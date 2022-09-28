Nationals Celebrate Independence 39 Across the UK

On Friday, September 23rd, nationals from across the United Kingdom came together in London, after a two-year hiatus, to celebrate our national independence. They travelled from Birmingham, Leicester, Manchester, Leeds, Luton, Slough, and Wales, and throughout London, and gathered at the Headquarters of the International Maritime Organisation, IMO, which was briefly transformed into a chapel and elegant dining hall to celebrate the 39th anniversary of Independence.

The officiating pastor was the Reverend Guy Hewitt whose message resonated with those gathered. He reminded them of the journey they were on and to never forget the sacrifices, some of them have made personally to build a more prosperous United Kingdom and that their hard work and energies were bearing fruit, here and at home. The Reverend spoke about the importance of self-reliance and working together as a small independent island state and keeping faith with self, community and country.