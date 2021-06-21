Nation’s health represents wealth of the Nation; PM Harris urges citizens and residents to get vaccinated

Basseterre, St.Kitts June 19, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris on Saturday June 19 reiterated his call to citizens and residents to get vaccinated, as that is the only path that will take the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis out of Covid-19’s harm.“My fellow citizens and residents, we are at a critical stage in our fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Prime Minister Harris who was at the time encouraging persons to take the Covid-19 vaccine at the Sylvia Garnette Primary Health Care Facility in Tabernacle.

“Each of us has a responsibility to ourselves, our loved ones, and to our community and country. That responsibility is to be vaccinated. Being vaccinated will protect you, it will protect your family and your loved ones; it will protect your community – yes being vaccinated will save lives.”The Honourable Prime Minister strongly urged persons to become vaccinated if they had not already done so. For those who would have already taken their first dose of the vaccine, he urged them to come forward and get their second dose.

