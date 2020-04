CHARLESTOWN, Nevis April 15 (SKNVIBES)



INFORMATION that reached this publication, which stated that the body of a male sexagenarian was discovered in Nevis, was today (Apr. 15) confirmed by the police.

The police have however declared that there was “no foul play.According to the police, they were notified of the discovery through an official call around midday yesterday.

The body of the man, whose age was given as 63, was discovered some time yesterday afternoon.

READ MORE>>