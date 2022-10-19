NCI partners with Rotary Club of Liamuiga in staging Spelling Bee Competition

Budding Kittitian junior wordsmiths desirous of improving their spelling abilities will have a field day on Thursday October 20, when the Rotary Club of Liamuiga holds the 16th edition of its Annual Primary School Spelling Bee Competition.

“As part of our efforts to give back to the community, to work with the children, and to empower various groups, the Rotary Club of Liamuiga has been putting on an Annual Spelling Bee Competition across the primary schools,” said Chair of the Services Committee on the Board of the Rotary Club of Liamuiga, Mr Cosbert Woods.

Mr Woods made the remarks on Friday October 14, at a short but significant ceremony where he received a cheque of EC$1,500 from one of the Primary School Spelling Bee 2022 competition’s corporate partners, Caribbean National Insurance Company Limited, at the insurance company’s office in downtown Basseterre.