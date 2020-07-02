Near $5 million spent to boost agriculture and fishing sectors since COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 01, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Hundreds of farmers and fishers across St. Kitts and Nevis continue to benefit from the intervention of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, through the comprehensive $120-million stimulus package introduced in response to the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.As part of the stimulus package, the St. Kitts and Nevis Government invested $10 million to boost production in the agriculture sector and ensure greater food security for the Federation.

Speaking on the latest edition of the virtual forum series Leadership Matters on Tuesday, June 30, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris revealed that to date his administration has expended $4.9 million on the fisheries, crop and livestock sectors.“We have harrowed over 120 acres of land, fenced many farms, provided seeds and seedlings free of cost to over 90 farmers.