NEMA Seeks Willing Individuals To Join Its District Volunteer Programme

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 20, 2020 (SKNIS)

Abdias Samuel, National Disaster Coordinator at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is seeking volunteers to join the agency’s District Volunteer Programme.

“We need volunteers, we need people to help us rebuild our country if we are affected or impacted by any type of disasters or hazards and therefore, I am appealing to those individuals who are from the ages of 18-65 years of age to show your patriotism and volunteer to be part of the NEMA District Volunteer Programme,” said Mr. Samuel during NEOC COVID-19 Briefing for July 17, 2020. “Please make a valiant effort to be a volunteer and contribute to nation-building.”

Mr. Samuel said that the programme seeks individuals who are available, ready and willing to work.

“It is important for you to be in good health, be available to travel… and also we want to make sure you are available, or you are someone who can adapt to training because you will have to be trained,” he said.

Interested persons are asked to contact NEMA at 869-466-5100 or visit the agency at Lime Kiln, Basseterre, for more information on how to become a volunteer.

According to NEMA’s website, St. Kitts is sub-divided into eight (8) disaster management districts, similar in demarcation to the eight (8) electoral boundaries. The District Coordinator is the agency’s link with the districts that are engaged via volunteer committees. District Volunteers are the conduit between NEMA and the community. They are the first responders in the event there is an impact in a community.