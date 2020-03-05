NEMA to engage public in CoVID19 prevention

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 3 2020 (FREEDOM FM)

While there are no confirmed cases of the novel Corona Virus, CoVID19, preventative strategies are being amplified by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to educate the general public.In a brief statement outlining some of the preparatory initiatives between the emergency agency and the Ministry of Heath at a press conference on Monday, Abdias Samuel, Coordinator of NEMA.

Samuel said that all aspects of the nation’s economy is being taken into consideration as the impact would be widespread, and greatest on the workforce.He further implored event promoters to contact NEMA and/or the Ministry of Health to be aware of protocols that may take effect prior to their hosting of an event.

