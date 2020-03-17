NEMA To Meet With Bus and Boat Operators

Basseterre St.Kitts March 14 2020 (WINNFM)

With the Coronavirus still knocking on the Federation’s door steps, the steering committee tasked with overseeing emergency measures is expected to shortly meet with bus drivers to explain best practices for the virus.Head of the National Emergency Management Agency Abdias Samuel told WINN that the meeting should take place during the course of the next week.

That announcement followed bus drivers indicating to WINN FM that they are still not aware of what measures they should take to protect themselves and their passengers.President of the West Line Bus Association Jeffery Pemberton confirmed that no discussions were had with his members and they are unaware of best practices.

