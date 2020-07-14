NEOC Officials Urge Citizens To Continue Observing Health Protocols

Basseterre,ST.Kitts July 13 2020 (WINNFM)

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEOC) continues to warn residents to get used to wearing masks and to maintain physical distancing as a part of everyday life especially when visiting restaurants and bars. The Federation has recorded 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 15 recovered cases. The last confirmed COVID-19 case- a health care worker- was announced on Friday.

Police Superintendent Cromwell Henry while addressing COVID-19 safety concerns at a recent NEOC press briefing said “Life as we know it has changed and we will have to adjust to the new normal. We cannot wait until there is an outbreak to begin to adjust our habits, it will be too late then we have to begin now.”

READ MORE>>