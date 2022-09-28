NEV-DC recognizes two young Nevisians at 17th Annual Honors Banquet

Two young promising Nevisians are the recipients of the Nevisian Association of Washington, D.C. (NEV-DC) Award.

Held under the theme “Youth In Action: Small Waves – Big Impact”, NEV-DC presented awards to Ms. Shelisa Glasford, 29, of Clay Ghaut, and Mr. Jelani Manners, 21, of Hardtimes Estate, at the 17th Annual NEV-DC Honors Banquet held at Martin’s Crosswinds in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

In his brief remarks, NEV-DC’s President, Mr. Anthony Pemberton, commended the honorees for their contribution to Nevis’ development.

He said, “Shelisa and Jelani are just two of the many determined, educated, and talented young people who are making small waves with a big impact on Nevis. They are on a mission to leave their mark as change-leaders. They are doing this by intentionally solving social challenges in the areas of communications, sports, music, commerce, and the arts.”