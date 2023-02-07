Nevis’ 27th annual Agriculture Open Day to be rebranded Agri-Expo 2023

This year the Department of Agriculture on Nevis will host its 27th annual Agriculture Open Day from March 30 to 31 at the Elquemedo T. Willett (ETW) Park but with a new name: Agri-Expo 2023.

Mr. Randy Elliott, Director of the Department of Agriculture, noted that the time had come for the rebranding of the department’s foremost annual agricultural event.

“This year we decided that it’s time for us to rebrand the event. It is one of the major events here on the island of Nevis and St. Kitts and Nevis, and basically why we are rebranding is because when we look at what we have been doing over the years, we decided that we want to incorporate every sector within our society that has a role to play as it relates to agriculture, and by transforming to the Agri-Expo, we believe that under that name we would be able to incorporate everybody.