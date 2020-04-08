Nevis Academy students thank the police and other essential workers

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 06, 2019 (SKNVIBES)

Students of the Nevis Academy are using their creativity while at home to show their appreciation to the men and women who work in areas where essential services are offered.The school’s principal, Dr. Andrea Bussue, gave the students the project to work on as an assignment.

“Now I thought of the stress it can cause on adults and children, in particular, who would not be able to move about and play as they would like during this Easter break…but I thought, why not do something positive seeing we’re all locked down and we have been teaching the importance of impacting our community. So rather than focus on the negative I sent out a broadcast to my parents and told them let’s reach out and create cards and thank our essential workers for the job they’re doing to keep us safe.