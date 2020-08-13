Nevis Agriculture Department better placed to serve farmers, Director Elliott says

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 28, 2020) (SKNVBIES)

Mr. Randy Elliott, Director of the Department of Agriculture on Nevis, is welcoming the fleet of vehicles handed over to the Department and Ministry of Agriculture recently at the Prospect Experimental Station, stating that they have increased the department’s ability in greater measure to serve farmers.The four vehicles, all four-wheel drive vehicles, were officially handed over to the department recently by Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier of Nevis and Minister of Agriculture.

“The vehicles will only add to the efficiency here at the Department of Agriculture. For those who would have known the department, there are times you have one vehicle sharing between four and five officers, and these vehicles are now being used to service our farmers in a shorter time span.“Some of these said vehicles were used to assist our farmers as it relates to taking seedlings, taking pesticides, taking down to staking posts to farmers during the COVID.

READ MORE>>