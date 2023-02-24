Nevis Appropriation 2023 Bill (2023) passes

The Nevis Appropriation 2023 Bill (2023) tabled by Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) was passed in the Nevis Island Assembly on February 23, 2023.

The passage of the Bill, which appropriates certain sums of money for the use of the public service in Nevis for the financial year 2023, came after two days of debates on its contents, presented by NIA Cabinet Ministers and Members of the Opposition.

In his closing remarks the Mover of the Bill, the Honourable Premier said, “We have sought to deliver a budget that we feel is fit for purpose given the circumstances in which the island finds itself. It is a budget that has come after careful deliberation and it is a budget that we feel has the potential to take Nevis forward as we try to build out a better Nevis for all of us.”