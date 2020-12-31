Nevis Athletics Stadium expansion on NIA’s 2021 agenda, Hon. Eric Evelyn says

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 30, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Sports in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) says the government remains committed to continuing the expansion of the Nevis Athletics Stadium to include a first-class football field.

During his presentation at the NIA’s 2021 Budget Debate in the Nevis Island Assembly on December 09, 2020, Hon. Evelyn highlighted some of the plans for the stadium at Long Point.“We continue to do work at the Mondo Track, because we want in the very near future that over there can be a first-class football ground,” he said.The Minister said prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NIA had been in discussions to host a regional football tournament at the stadium in 2020.

