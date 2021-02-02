Nevis COVID-19 Task Force commended for keen vigilance, proper quarantine accommodation

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 01, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

Nevis Premier Hon. Mark Brantley continues to publicly commend the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force for its efficiency in keeping Nevis a COVID safe destination.During a recent press engagement on January 28, 2021, the Premier who is also the Minister of Health and Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) commended the efforts of the Task Force, especially with regard to ensuring quarantine procedures and accommodation are kept at a high standard.

“In so far as the quarantine efforts are concerned, I’ve had no complaints. I believe that the Task Force here locally, headed by Dr. [Judy] Nisbett, is working effectively and there are no issues being brought to my attention.Mr. Brantley stated he had spoken to a Nevisian who travelled from New York who lauded the quarantine accommodation on Nevis.

