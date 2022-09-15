Nevis Department of Agriculture to take action against stray animals

The following is a notice from the Ministry of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) concerning stray animals.

The Ministry and Department of Agriculture over the recent past would have received numerous complaints from motorists, business entities as well as householders about the nuisance and hazard being created by stray and marauding animals across the island.

As such, and in accordance with the powers authorised in the Nevis Animals (Trespass and Pound) Ordinance, the Department of Agriculture will begin addressing the situation aggressively.