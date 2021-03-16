Nevis’ Department of Trade and Consumers Affairs observes World Consumer Rights Day 2021

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 15, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

Nevis’ Department of Trade and Consumers Affairs (DTAC) joined its counterparts across the globe in the commemoration of World Consumer Rights Day 2021, celebrated annually on March 15. The theme for this year, “Tackling Plastic Pollution”, aims to raise awareness against the use of plastic, which pose a major problem in environmental pollution.

Ms. Keeva Claxton, Consumer Affairs Officer at the DTAC, says the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the problem of plastic pollution.

“Now is a critical time in highlighting, addressing and tackling plastic pollution as the global COVID-19 pandemic adds to the rise of single use plastics, including wearing face masks, gloves, and food packaging.

