Nevis Dept. of Education preparing to host STEM Week 2023

The Department of Education on Nevis is actively in the process of rolling out plans to enhance the quality of teaching and learning in the area of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and related disciplines.



Hon. Troy Liburd, Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), explained recently that the initiative aligns with their vision of providing education for the future.



“The main goals of the initiative are centred on building STEM literacy, developing 21st century skills, and the overall enhancement in the STEM proficiency of our population. The design and planned outcomes of the project will have implications for all stakeholders in education,” he said.



In keeping with the rollout, the education minister stated that the Department of Education is preparing to host the inaugural STEM Week planned for May 22 to 26, at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park at Pinney’s.

