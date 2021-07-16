Nevis Disaster Management mechanisms in a state of preparedness, says Deputy Premier

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 15, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The various disaster mechanisms on Nevis are in a state of preparedness as the peak of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season approaches.In a statement during the sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly on July 13, 2021, Deputy Premier Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Minister responsible for Disaster Management in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), said he is pleased with the level of preparedness at the government and agency levels.

The Nevis Disaster Management Committee (NDMC) has continued its preparatory work and actions in anticipation of this hurricane season, convening its first meeting on April 20, 2021 chaired by Minister Jeffers.“The [Nevis Disaster Management Department] NDMD staff has participated in several regional meetings to date and also some training via webinars. The Nevis Disaster Management Plan and Emergency Contact Lists have also been updated and have been circulated to the general public. All sub-committees reported a state of readiness. Emergency Shelters as well have been inspected and a list has been circulated to the general public via the local media and also on social media.

