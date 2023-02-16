Nevis Gender Affairs Minister Nisbett helps spread love on Valentine’s Day

Hon. Jahnel Nisbett, Minister of Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), led a team from the Department of Gender Affairs through the streets of Charlestown, in their quest to spread love on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023.

The minister told the Department of Information while on the scene that they were simply taking advantage of the day to deliver messages of reassurance to members of the public.

“This morning, we are here with the Gender Affairs Department spreading lots of love on Valentine’s Day. We are giving out bookmarks with encouraging messages.

“We’re here today in Charlestown spreading the love and encouraging our citizens to get the love and share the love in a positive way.