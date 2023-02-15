Nevis’ government-owned preschools get learning tools to better integrate technology in classrooms

The five government-owned preschools on Nevis are being given the opportunity to better integrate technology in the classrooms.

Hon. Troy Liburd, Minister of Education, made presentations of a 42-inch Samsung television and mobile stand to the St. John’s, Charlestown and Inez France preschools on February 10, 2023, with presentations to the Combermere and Gingerland preschools expected next week.

During his first presentation at the St. John’s Preschool, Mr. Liburd spoke of the significance of the new electronic equipment for staff and students.

“It forms a part of the Education Ministry’s thrust towards bringing technology into the learning experience of our children… It gives us the opportunity to enhance the children’s learning experience; you know children learn by what they see.