Nevis heads of households participate in backyard gardening project

Basseterre CHARLESTOWN, Nevis July 15 2020 (stkittsnevisobserver)

A backyard gardening project for heads of households on Nevis has been launched by The Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Social Development.

The project was launched with a July 15 seminar with 12 participants, mostly women, receiving start-up kits containing packets of butternut squash, eggplant and string bean seeds, along with cassava sticks, sweet pepper and other seedlings. They were also presented with a variety of small gardening tools.

At the opening ceremony of the project launch, Ms. Lorraine Archibald, Coordinator at the Gender Affairs Division, explained that the main objective of the initiative is for participants to increase their knowledge and skills in backyard gardening with a view to not only supplying their households with nutritional food, but also creating a path to entrepreneurship.