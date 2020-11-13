Nevis health facility continues preparing for COVID-19

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 11, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The Ministry of Health on Nevis continues to put measures in place at the island’s main health facility in preparation for the COVID-19 pandemic.Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) stated at a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly on November 05, 2020, that remedial work is being undertaken to ensure that the Alexandra Hospital is prepared in the event that there are cases of the virus on the island.

“We can say at this point that we have 19 designated beds for COVID patients. We have eight at Alexandra. We have eight at an offsite isolation unit and we have three at the Flamboyant [Nursing] Home. Those at the Flamboyant Home would only be for Flamboyant residents. So we have actually 16 available for the general public.

