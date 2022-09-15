Nevis hoteliers and restaurateurs updated on recycling project as it enters second phase

The three-year St. Kitts and Nevis Solid Waste Management and Recycling Project, which has been operational since July 29, 2021 is gearing to enter its second phase of operation, the Bin Placement Programme, and has been seeking co-operators among hoteliers and restaurateurs on Nevis.

Project Manager, Ms Joyce Chang, on Friday September 9 held a meeting with some of the intended co-operators in the tourism industry at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall in Charlestown where she updated them on the progress of the project, which was officially launched on Friday March 4 this year.

The meeting was also attended by officials from the Nevis Tourism Authority, whose Chief Executive Officer, Mr Devon Liburd, was represented by his Executive Assistant, Ms Kimberley Grant, who called the meeting to order and welcomed the participants.

“We have invested in machines to help St. Kitts and Nevis to set up a recycling facility, one for each island,” said Project Manager Ms Chang of the US$1m project which is funded by the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF). “We have invested in machines which include two compression balers, one breaker, one forklift, and one truck.”