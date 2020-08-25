Nevis Information Minister Evelyn hails island-wide town hall series as successful

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 25, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Information in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), has hailed the series of town hall meetings organized by the government over the past few weeks as successful.The NIA hosted a total of five town hall meetings beginning July 23, 2020, and ending August 20, 2020. The meetings were held weekly, one in each of the five parishes, with all Cabinet ministers making presentations at the gatherings.

In an interview with the Department of Information on August 24, 2020, Mr. Evelyn said the town hall series met its objectives.

“All in all the town halls were a huge success. I think the objectives were met in terms of us taking that message out, letting people know what is going on, providing that forum for people to interact with ministers, and disseminating information.

