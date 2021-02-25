Nevis Investment Promotion Agency’s revamped website attracting new investment prospects

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 22, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

Ms. Kimone Moving, Director of the Nevis Investment Promotion Agency (NIPA) says the agency’s new website, www.investnevis.org, has seen impressive traffic since its launch on February 02, 2021.“We have received very good feedback as it relates to our new Nevis Investment Promotion Agency website, www.investnevis.org. We have received considerable traction from clients and users all over the world.

“We have received information about its appeal, the information that can be found there, and exciting new videos, and having that one spot where you can have access to information about investing on Nevis.“We have seen from the period February 1 to 17 about 1400 new visitors to the site, and that I think is remarkable and we continue to see how the site performs as we move forward,” she said in a recent interview with the Department of Information.

