Basseterre,St.Kitts November 2 2020 (SKNVIBES)

he Nevis Island Assembly will sit in Chambers at Hamilton House on Samuel Hunkins Drive on Thursday, November 05, 2020. The sitting will commence at 10 a.m.

Ms. Myra Williams, Clerk of the Assembly says the Order Paper and the Bills to be debated will be provided shortly.

