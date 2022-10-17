kn_flag

Nevis Island Assembly to sit October 18

A sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly is scheduled for Tuesday, October 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. at the Assembly Chambers at Hamilton House on Samuel Hunkins Drive in Charlestown.

According to the Order Paper dated October 13, 2022, circulated by Ms. Myra Williams, Clerk of the Assembly, Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Nevis Business Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022; and the Nevis Limited Liability Company (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

During the Public Business segment of the sitting, the Minister of Finance will seek to have both Bills read a second and third time.

