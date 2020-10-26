Nevis Jnr. Health Minister Brandy-Williams delivers address to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Day

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 23, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The following is an address by Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) on the occasion of Breast Cancer Awareness Day on October 24, 2020.Breast Cancer Awareness Month is recognised every October across the globe and is intended to educate people about the importance of early screening, diagnosis and treatment.

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer amongst women worldwide, both in developed and developing countries. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) GLOBOCAN 2012, indicated that there was a sharp increase in breast cancer worldwide.Data showed that 1.7 million new cases were diagnosed and 522,000 deaths occurred. Here in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

READ MORE>>