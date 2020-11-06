Nevis joins St. Kitts in confirmed cases of fish poisoning

Basseterre,St.Kitts November 5 2020 (SKNVIBES)

THE Bureau of Standards is still probing the source of fish poisoning in the Federation as Nevis has now confirmed cases of the ailment on the island.

In her update at the NEOC media briefing last evening (Nov. 4), Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws confirmed that the body took samples and officials are currently investigating to ascertain which specific fish is causing the poisoning. “The Bureau of Standards have samples and the samples are being investigated.

She added that those investigations are still ongoing. However, officials at the Fisheries Department have shut down the Basseterre Fisheries Complex owing to the discovery that the cases on St. Kitts were linked to purchases made there.In a statement, the Department of Marines Resources said: “The Department is taking the necessary steps to ensure food safety and, in so doing, is examining its current stock of fish at the Basseterre Fisheries Complex.

