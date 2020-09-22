Nevis Junior Health Minister Brandy-Williams delivers address to mark World Alzheimer’s Day

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 21, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The following is an address by Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) on September 21, 2020, to mark World Alzheimer’s Day.September 21st is recognized annually as World Alzheimer’s Day. This day seeks to raise awareness of the prevalence of this debilitating disease. We show solidarity in recognizing this year’s theme “Let’s talk about Dementia.”

An estimated 50 million people worldwide are affected by Alzheimer’s disease, which is the most common cause of dementia.Studies have shown that dementia mainly affects older people, usually after the age of 65, and women who are usually the caregivers are most affected.Dementia is a progressive disease that impairs memory and other essential cognitive abilities.

