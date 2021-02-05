Nevis’ Junior Health Minister Brandy-Williams delivers address to mark World Cancer Day 2021

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 5 2021 (SKNVIBES)

The following is an address by Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) to mark World Cancer Day which is observed on February 04, 2021.Today is termed World Cancer Day. World Cancer Day is a global initiative under which nations unite to target misinformation, raise awareness, encourage support, action, and advocate for funding for the prevention, detection, and treatment of this malignancy.

This year, marks the culmination of the three year ‘I Am and I Will’ campaign. The theme for this year is ‘Together, all our Actions Matter”. This theme suggests an approach of collaboration, cooperation and collective action. It also encourages a shared responsibility of individuals, communities, governments and the whole of society to work together to reduce the morbidity and mortality associated with cancer.

