Nevis Junior Minister of Education issues statement at the start of 2020-2021 Academic Year

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 09, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The following is a message from Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), on the Opening of the 2020-2021 Academic Year on September 07, 2020.The Ministry of Education is delighted to welcome all principals, teachers, other instructional and support staff, parents and students to the start of a brand-new school year. We continue to pray for God’s continued guidance and protection over us.

Each year brings new adventures and opportunities for positive change. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, a great deal of time, effort and thought has gone into the safe reopening of schools for the 2020-2021 academic year.We say kudos and shower praise unto our principals, teachers and support staff who moved mountains during the premature closure and the summer break to ensure that our students felt love and support.

READ MORE>>