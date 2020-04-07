Nevis Junior Minister of Health Hon. Brandy-Williams delivers address to mark World Health Day

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 7 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Today, April 7th is recognized globally as World Health Day. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the year 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, hence the theme for this year’s World Health Day: “Support Nurses and Midwives.”

The roles of nurses today have extended far beyond caregivers. Nurses are instrumental in providing a more holistic approach to patient care.Without the support of this profession, we would be unable to achieve many of our health targets, such as those health targets that are enshrined within the Sustainable Development Goals. It therefore means we must invest in a robust nursing workforce, which is critical for achieving universal health coverage.