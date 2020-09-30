Nevis leg of US$200,000 climate change adaptation project in SKN completed

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 29, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Physical work on the Nevis leg of a climate change adaptation project being undertaken in St. Kitts and Nevis concluded on Sunday, September 27, 2020.Mr. Brian Dyer, Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD), made the disclosure at the weekly Nevis COVID-19 Emergency Operation Centre Briefing at Long Point on September 28, 2020.

“The Department of Environment on St. Kitts executed its climate change adaptation project entitled “Ensuring Water Security in vulnerable schools in St. Kitts and Nevis through onsite water storage capacity.”The project saw the installation and retrofitting works completed on Nevis yesterday, Sunday. This project has increased the availability and sustainable management of safe water at six schools here on Nevis and 11 schools on St. Kitts,” he said.

