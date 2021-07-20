Nevis Min. of Tourism, Dept. of Agriculture to create integrated agro-tourism experience at New River

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 19, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is well on its way to creating an integrated agro-tourism experience at New River in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture.Mr. John Hanley, Permanent Secretary in the ministry told the Department of Information on July 19, 2021 that the perimeter fence at the New River Heritage Site has already been completed.

“With the completion of the fence, the ministry will now be able to proceed with its initiative to develop an integrated agro-tourism experience on site in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and other key stakeholders. The first phase of the project will be landscaping of the site and the eventual addition of key visitor facilities.“The fence will also be instrumental in protecting the monuments and artefacts on site and will facilitate repair work to the historic ruins and other upgrade.

READ MORE>>