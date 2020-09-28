Nevis Minister of Youth donates school supplies to Joycelyn Liburd Primary School

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 28, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Students of the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School in Gingerland were on September 24, 2020 gifted school supplies from the Parliamentary Representative for St. George’s Parish Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Youth and Community Development in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

Mr. Evelyn presented the entire student population with books, pencils and other learning tools. He said this was the fulfillment of a commitment he made to the school’s management in 2019.“Last year I would have visited the school and promised that at the beginning of each school year, I would come to the school for a brief visit just to interact with the teachers and students and give them some encouragement…

