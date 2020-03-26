Nevis Ministry of Education official advises on importance of school work packages, urges parents and guardians to ensure students complete assignments

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 26, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Dear Parents and Guardians,
In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the confirmation of two persons in our Federation who have tested positive for the Coronavirus, the Ministry of Education gives you the assurance that we are taking this crisis seriously.The Department of Education, ably headed by Principal Education Officer, Ms. Zahnela Claxton, was very proactive in putting in place Phase 1 of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This response included ensuring that your children were properly supplied with teacher-prepared work packages.
The main objective of the school work packages is to provide your children with what is mostly review material and exercises, which they can complete while away from school. We did not give your children the work packages to burden them with school work but rather, it is to help them retain lessons taught and to keep their brains sharp.

 

