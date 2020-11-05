Nevis Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs offers cooking programme for men

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 04, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Men on Nevis who wish to learn cooking skills are being given the opportunity to do so by the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) in a cooking class labelled “Men can Cook”.Mr. Mario Phillip, Gender Affairs Officer in the Department of Gender Affairs, urged interested men who meet the criteria for participation in a cooking programme to register by November 11.

“We’re inviting men from across Nevis. As long as you are a man you are invited to register for this cooking programme… This cooking programme is not for the advanced chefs. It’s not for the persons, you know, who are already cooking up master meals for their families but it’s for the individual who cannot cook at all.

READ MORE>>