Nevis Ministry of Health issues advisory

The following is a health advisory from the Ministry of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) concerning Hand Foot Mouth Disease.

The Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs, Nevis has been informed of a few reported cases of Hand-Foot-Mouth Disease (HFMD). There is no need for panic or alarm. There is no need to go to the Emergency Room.

HFMD is a common and benign disease caused by a virus that is spread by fecal-contaminated hands, coughing, sneezing, saliva and fluid from blisters or scabs and contaminated objects and surfaces. The last outbreak was in 2017.

In healthy children (and adults), HFMD is highly unlikely to cause serious illness or death. Blisters may appear on the roof of the mouth, on the palm of hands, and on the soles of the feet. They can show up on the buttocks, legs, and arms.