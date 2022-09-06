Nevis’ non-established workers to benefit from retirement package effective September 01, 2022

As of September 01, 2022, non-established (NE) workers in the Public Service on Nevis will benefit from a Non-Established Retirement package.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis made the announcement at his recent monthly press conference noting that the relief package is good news for the non-established workers.

“The policy will apply to workers who retire at the age of 62 provided that the employee would have served 10 continuous years in the Public Service.

“If the employee resigns after at least 10 years of continuous service he/she will receive a gratuity only. If the employee resigns after 15 years of continuous service, he/she will receive a gratuity upon resignation and receive a pension when he/she reaches age 62.

“Where an employee becomes permanently incapacitated and unable to engage in gainful employment, he/she may retire and receive his/her benefits from the retirement scheme.