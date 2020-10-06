Nevis observes International Day of Older Persons, Minister responsible for seniors delivers address

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 1 2020 (SKNVIBES)

he following is an address by Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister responsible for seniors in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), in observance of International Day of Older Persons on October 01, 2020, and to mark the start of Seniors Month.

Fellow citizens,

I greet you on the occasion the International Day of Older Persons and the start of the celebrations of Seniors Month. The International Day of Older Persons is celebrated annually on the 1st October. This day, set aside by the United Nations, recognizes the contributions of older persons to the development of society.The celebration this year is quite significant as the year 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations (UN) and the 30th Anniversary of International Day of Older Persons. With the emergence of the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic, greater consideration has to be given to older persons as they are confronted with the higher risks of being infected.The theme selected

READ MORE>>