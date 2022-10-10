Nevis observes World Mental Health Day, Jr. Health Minister Brandy-Williams delivers address

The following is an address by Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Jr. Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), in observance of World Mental Health Day 2022.

Today Monday 10 October “World Mental Health Day,” we join the rest of the world in promoting this year’s campaign theme “Making mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority.”

Mental ill health is a growing problem. More people than ever throughout the world and even here in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis are experiencing poor mental health, due to issues such as unemployment, relationship challenges, and the rising cost of living. World Mental Health Day is a day for global mental health education, awareness, and advocacy against social stigma and discrimination.

Sadly, stigma and discrimination, according to the World Health Organization, continues to be a barrier to social inclusion and access to the appropriate care. People with lived experience of mental health problems continue to encounter many restrictions in accessing quality and affordable mental health care.