Nevis opens for business, but several national measures remain

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis June 14 2021(SKNVIBES)

DESPITE the national measures taken to combat the spread of the Coronavirus, the Nevis Island Administration has left the island open, as there has been no recorded case since March.

All of this comes as sister island St. Kitts remains the epicenter of the outbreak in the Federation, forcing the Federal Government to implement strict measures to combat its spread which continues to largely increase in the workplaces.Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, in a national address on Friday evening (June 11), announced that the Federation would go into a two-week lockdown which would see all non-essential business establishments closing for that period and staff working remotely, including public servants.

Additionally, the two islands were placed under a 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew for the same period in the first instance.Premier Mark Brantley, during an address over the weekend, announced, among other things, that based on the available evidence that the spread being experienced is localised to sister island St. Kitts, and thus far schools have been closed on the island in support of the national effort.

