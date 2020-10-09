Nevis Postal Services hosting month of activities to celebrate World Post Day 2020

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 08, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Nevis Postal Services will join the international community to celebrate World Post Day, on October 09, 2020. Mrs. Rhonda Forbes-Williams, Deputy Postmaster General, informed that due to the COVID-19 protocols and regulations, the annual activities had to be curtailed.

“We usually have a month of activities but due to the COVID-19 pandemic we have scaled down our activities this year. Our usual annual awareness march, cricket match and road relay have all been cancelled.“We would have had our Primary School Lunch Sponsorship draw on October 05, which is to assist or sponsor a child for lunch. The names of primary schools would be placed in a draw and the wining school would be randomly selected by a customer. The winning school will select the student to receive the sponsorship of lunch,” she said.

From October 05 – 09, staffers are hosting a 2020 Vision Radio programme, sensitising the public on different postal tips, and fielding questions from the general public.

