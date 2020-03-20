Nevis Premier Brantley announces postponement of major events due to COVID-19 threat

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 20 2020 (SKNVIBES)

As promised when I made a statement two days ago, it is my intention to keep the Nevisian public fully informed with accurate information as to the developments surrounding the coronavirus or COVID-19 and this global pandemic.I am pleased to report that as of today 19th March, 2020, our beloved Federation still has no confirmed cases of COVID-19. Testing is being done and thus far we are grateful that all results obtained have been negative. While we pray that that continues we continue to prepare for the real possibility that over time we might develop cases here in Nevis and in the wider Federation.

I assure the Nevisian public that the NIA will continue to work closely with the Federal Government to ensure that timely and accurate information is quickly disseminated to the people of Nevis and that all protocols that are federally mandated are implemented and adhered to.